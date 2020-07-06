Frances Tiafoe out of World TeamTennis season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frances Tiafoe will not play in the World TeamTennis season after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The American was playing in a weekend tournament in Atlanta and was tested after feeling symptoms during his match on Friday. He withdrew from the event the following day and said he was following the recommended quarantine protocol.

He was set to play for the Washington Kastles during the World TeamTennis season, set for July 12 to Aug. 2. It’s being played entirely at The Greenbrier in West Virginia because of the pandemic, instead of around the country as usual.

Under league rules, a player had to test negative before being allowed to travel to the resort. The league announced Monday that because Tiafoe’s positive test was within the advance travel window, he was ineligible to compete this season.

Tiafoe, a quarterfinalist at the 2019 Australian Open, will not be paid for this season.