NBC Sports Camp could be a virtual boost to your children’s summer

No summer baseball or softball? Can’t get your kids outside for their usual sports activities? NBC Sports and Chelsea Piers may have a solution.

And it’s a free one.

Starting on July 6, the sports broadcaster and the sports and fitness organization are teaming up on NBC Sports Camp, a four-week video camp for children ages 7-12. They’ll get instruction across more than 10 sports, a motivational talk to get them going and more. Among the notable speakers are nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, former NFL star Rodney Harrison and NFL coach Tony Dungy, former soccer stars Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe and Olympic hockey gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield. Need more specifics? From the release:

Campers can participate at their own pace and schedule across a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, gymnastics, baseball, and volleyball. Each class consists of four engaging mini-sessions, totaling one hour. Classes begin with the introduction of a sports theme targeted for young athletes. Campers then get moving with 20 minutes on general fitness, followed by a motivational chalk talk to inspire kids to be their best on and off the field. A second 20-minute session covers beginner-level sports instruction led by Chelsea Piers coaches, including skills, strategies, techniques, challenges, and movement exercises, and closes out with a cool-down.

And if you’d like to watch before signing up, there’s an hour-long special that airs at 6 pm ET on July 7 on NBCSN.

Go to NBCSportsCamp.com for more info. the rest of the press release on NBC Sports Camp can be found below.

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 30, 2020 NBC Sports Camp is a four-week online VOD program starting the week of July 6, offering immersive instruction across more than 10 sports. For more information and to participate, go to NBCSportsCamp.com. NBC Sports Camp powered by Chelsea Piers is hosted by Uscreen, a premier video-on-demand technology platform.

“For over 25 years, kids across the New York area have learned new sports, sharpened their skills and come together at Chelsea Piers camps,” said Tom Bernstein, Co-founder and President of Chelsea Piers. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our lives, our hearts go out to kids deprived of traditional summer athletic activities. Partnering with NBC Sports, we are thrilled to bring cost-free sports programming to young people across the country.”

“The pandemic has forced us to get creative with how we serve youth sports in America,” said Will McIntosh, EVP, Digital & Sports Consumer Business, NBC Sports Group. “At NBC Sports and SportsEngine, we are committed to providing safe, positive youth sports experiences, and we’ve leveraged our investments in technology to get more kids to play together, while we may still be physically apart. We’re excited to continue that mission, working with Chelsea Piers and Uscreen, on NBC Sports Camp this summer.”

“We’re thrilled that our NBC Sports Camp counselors from Team NBC Sports and Chelsea Piers will welcome young kids in an engaging, inspiring way starting this July,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Many of our NBC Sports on-air talent began their careers in broadcasting after their athletic careers, and we look forward to sharing their first-hand experiences, and stories on the importance of staying active.”

Hosted by NBC Sports Correspondent Corey Robinson, NBC Sports Camp powered by Chelsea Piers will offer sports and fitness classes taught by expert instructors from Chelsea Piers, along with an in-depth roster of gold medal-winning Olympians, Paralympians, and world champion coaches:

AJ Mleczko – NHL on NBC Analyst and 1998 Olympic gold medalist

Allyson Felix – Nine-time Olympic Track & Field medalist

Ato Boldon – NBC Olympics Track & Field Analyst and four-time Olympic medalist

Brian Boucher – “Inside the Glass” Analyst, NHL on NBC; 13 seasons as NHL goaltender

Christian Vande Velde – NBC Cycling Analyst and two-time Olympian (2000, 2008)

Erinn Smart – Olympic silver medalist in fencing (2008)

Hunter Woodhall – Two-time Paralympic Track & Field medalist

Johnny Weir – NBC Olympics Figure Skating Analyst and two-time Olympian (2006, 2010)

Keeth Smart – Chelsea Piers Executive, Olympic silver medalist in fencing and former world #1

Kendall Coyne Schofield – NHL on NBC Analyst and 2018 Olympic gold medalist

Kyle Martino – Premier League on NBC Analyst and 2002 Major League Soccer Rookie of the Year

Lex Gillette – Motivational speaker and four-time Paralympic Track & Field medalist

Mary Carillo – NBC Olympics Correspondent & Tennis Analyst and 1977 French Open mixed-doubles champion

Nastia Liukin – NBC Olympics Gymnastics Analyst and 2008 Olympic gold medalist

Robbie Earle – Premier League on NBC Analyst & Co-Host, The 2 Robbies, NBC Sports Radio, and former Jamaica National Team player

Robbie Mustoe – Premier League on NBC Analyst & Co-Host, The 2 Robbies, NBC Sports Radio, and former professional soccer player

Rodney Harrison – NBC “Football Night in America” Analyst, and two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXVIII, XXXIX)

Rowdy Gaines – NBC Olympics Swimming Analyst and U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame member, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame

Ryan Boyle – Premier Lacrosse League Analyst and 4-time NCAA men’s lacrosse All-American

Tanith White – NBC Olympics Figure Skating Commentator and 2006 Olympic silver medalist

Tony Azevedo – 2008 Olympic silver medalist and five-time Olympian in water polo

Tony Dungy – NBC “Football Night in America” Analyst, two-time Super Bowl champion (XIII, XLI), and Hall of Fame head coach

Serving as Host of NBC Sports Camp powered by Chelsea Piers, Robinson played for the Fighting Irish football team from 2013-2015. He was elected Notre Dame student body president for the 2016-17 academic year, becoming the first-ever Notre Dame football player to serve in that position.

NBC Sports Camp is powered by Uscreen, an industry-leading platform, which enables businesses to quickly scale successful video streaming services, and powers more than 11,000 video streaming services globally.