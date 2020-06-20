Belmont Stakes, Premier League, Golf live this weekend: Full sports schedule on TV, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports are starting to significantly return. Here’s a guide to watch sports this weekend, including the start of horse racing’s Triple Crown with the Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes, Saturday

For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Coverage begins at 2:45 pm ET on NBC.

Usually the last of the three races, the Belmont Stakes was moved from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The distance was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles.

Tiz the Law is the betting favorite at 6-5. For more on odds and post positions, click here. To watch the race, click here.

Premier League, Saturday and Sunday

The Premier League returned to the pitch on Wednesday and Friday and continues through the weekend with coverage on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

The marquee game of the weekend is the Merseyside Derby. Liverpool will inch closer to its first Premier League title (and first top-flight trophy in 30 years) with a win against its longtime rival. Coverage begins Sunday at 2 pm ET on NBC.

As for the rest of the Premier League schedule, see below.

Premier League on NBC schedule

Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Saturday and Sunday

This weekend’s RBC Heritage featured yet another stacked field to watch sports this weekend. That’s fitting since it’s Father’s Day weekend, which would usually have the last rounds of the US Open. (That’s been moved to Aug. 6-9.)

You can watch rounds 3 and 4 on CBS and Golf Channel.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races at Talladega

NASCAR’s been back on the track for nearly a month. It’s first trip to Talladega this year for the Geico 500 will see the series start to expand its audience. It will allow up to 5,000 fans to attend the race.

On the track, Martin Truex Jr., who is seeking his first Cup points wins on a superspeedway, will start on the pole. Coverage begins Sunday at 3 pm ET on FOX.

Saturday’s Xfinity race starts at 5:30 pm ET, with coverage on FS1.