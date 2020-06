The Ultimate Tour: Cycling schedule on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tour de France isn’t during its usual summer slot — it will run from August 29 to September 20 and be shown on NBCSN — but cycling fans can still watch some of the best the sport has to offer in late June and in July with the Ultimate Tour.

NBCSN will air 25 of the best stages and races from the 15 years for the event. That will include stages from the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix.

There’s a full schedule of the stages that will be shown below.