NBC Sports to air evening of Premier Lacrosse League action on July 3

NBC Sports will air an evening of Premier Lacrosse League action on Friday, July 3, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET and ending at 1 a.m. ET.

The special will feature a three-hour PLL Fantastic Finishes show, which features the top fourth-quarter and overtime endings from the league’s inaugural season in 2019. It will feature seven overtime games, including two from opening weekend and, most notably, the 2019 Championship between the Redwoods and Whipsnakes, which ended in a thrilling OT decision.

Throughout the show, NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister will interview PLL Co-Founder and Atlas midfielder Paul Rabil, as well as Whipsnakes attackman Matt Rambo, who won the inaugural Jim Brown MVP Award and scored the championship-winning goal, and Waterdogs attackman Ryan Drenner.

Following the PLL Fantastic Finishes will be the one-hour PLL Championship Series Preseason Show, which will preview the PLL Championship Series beginning on July 25. The show will feature a number of stars around the league, including Rabil, Rambo, third overall pick in the 2020 Expansion Draft, Rob Pannell, and Redwoods midfielder Myles Jones.

The 2020 PLL College Draft will close out the night’s programming at midnight ET, with Burmeister and Ryan Boyle hosting and co-founders and brothers Paul and Mike Rabil joining the broadcast.

Below is programming schedule for the Premier Lacrosse League special on NBCSN.