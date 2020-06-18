Tiz the Law leads the 152nd Belmont Stakes odds at 6-5 and could become the first New York-bred horse to win the race since 1882. This comes on the heels of winning the Barclay Tagg’s Florida Derby (G1). Manny Franco has the ride. Todd Pletcher’s Dr Post opens with 5-1 Belmont 2020 odds, and last year’s winning Belmont trainer Mark Casse fields Tap It to Win at 6-1.

The $1 million Belmont Stakes, which was moved from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run at a shortened distance from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (9 furlongs) “to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training,” the New York Racing Association said in a statement.

NBC is home to the 152nd Belmont Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after the main event. Coverage runs from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC, just hours after NBC’s coverage of the final day of the Royal Ascot in England. See the broadcast schedule here.

Below are the post positions and Belmont 2020 odds as of June 17:

1. Tap It to Win (6-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: John Velazquez

2. Sole Volante (9-2)

Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Jockey: Luca Panici

3. Max Player (15-1)

Trainer: Linda Rice

Jockey: Joel Rosario

4. Modernist (15-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

5. Farmington Road (15-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

6. Fore Left (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Jungle Runner (50-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

8. Tiz the Law (6-5)

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manny Franco

9. Dr Post (5-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

10. Pneumatic (8-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.