For the first time ever, the Belmont Stakes will be the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Just as important, here’s how to watch Belmont.

Usually the last of the three races, the Belmont Stakes was postponed from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The distance was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (9 furlongs) “to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training,” the New York Racing Association said in a statement.

What is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is historically the last leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. In a normal year, the Belmont Stakes is 1 1/2 miles, or 12 furlongs, making it the longest race in the Triple Crown.

The Belmont is run on the dirt track (also known as “Big Sandy”) at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. It was first raced in 1867, making it the oldest jewel in the Triple Crown (and the fourth oldest race in North America). However, the race wasn’t run in 1911 or 1912, which is why the Kentucky Derby is still the longest continuous sporting event in the country. The Belmont has always been run in or around New York City, having raced at Jerome Park (now closed), Morris Park (also closed) and Aqueduct in addition to Belmont, which is just east of Queens.

When is the 2020 Belmont Stakes?

The 152nd Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 20. Post time will be at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2020 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes is run annually at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Belmont Park is on Long Island just miles away from the borough of Queens, and in a normal year, city dwellers can just hop on the Long Island Rail Road for a day at the races.

How to watch Belmont?

NBC is home to the 152nd Belmont Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after the main event. Coverage runs from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC, just hours after NBC’s coverage of the final day of the Royal Ascot in England. See the broadcast schedule here.

NBC Sports’ horse racing schedule for Royal Ascot and the 152nd Belmont Stakes:

Tuesday, June 16 : Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

: Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN) Wednesday, June 17 : Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

: Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN) Thursday, June 18 : Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

: Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN) Friday, June 19 : Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

: Royal Ascot (8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBCSN) Saturday, June 20: Royal Ascot (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, NBC) and 152nd Belmont Stakes (2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, NBC)

NBC Sports’ additional Triple Crown coverage:

Saturday, September 5 : 146th Kentucky Derby

: 146th Kentucky Derby Saturday, October 3: 145th Preakness Stakes

Watch the 2020 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20 from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.