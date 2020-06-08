U.S. Tennis Association eliminating 110 jobs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The group that runs the U.S. Open tennis tournament is eliminating 110 national positions and reducing travel costs over the next few years to deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association also announced Monday that it will close its headquarters in White Plains, New York, and shift remaining staff to an as-yet-undetermined location in the state.

Other budget-trimming moves include merging player development and facilities departments, and hosting only one in-person meeting per calendar year from 2021 to 2023.