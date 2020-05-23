Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports are back on TV this weekend in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a full sports schedule this weekend, too. NASCAR, soccer and golf resume for a second straight week with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bundesliga and the Tiger Woods documentary “Tiger Slam,” while KBO baseball is also in action.

Check out the full sports schedule this weekend below for more information including how to watch, TV schedule, dates, times and live streams.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 live sports schedule

4:00 a.m. ET: Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions (ESPN)

9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)

9:30 a.m. ET: Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund (Fox Sports 1)

9:30 a.m. ET: Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen (Fox Soccer Match Pass)

9:30 a.m. ET: Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim (Fox Soccer Match Pass)

12:30 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Fox Sports 1)

Check out more Bundesliga coverage at Pro Soccer Talk.

Sunday, May 24, 2020 live sports schedule

7:30 a.m. ET: Schalke vs. Augsburg (Fox Sports 1)

9:30 a.m. ET: Mainz vs. RB Leipzig (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 p.m. ET: Cologne vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (Fox Sports 1)

NASCAR

6:00 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series race Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (FOX, FOX Sports App)

Golf: Tiger Woods Documentary

8:00 p.m. ET: Tiger Slam (Golf Channel)