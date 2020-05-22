Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golf fans, Tiger Woods fans, or fans just looking for sports on TV this weekend can watch Tiger Woods documentary “Tiger Slam,” a Tiger Woods documentary airing Sunday on GOLF Channel.

The documentary from GOLF Films will cover Tiger Wood’s incredible journey of winning four major championships over a ten month stretch from June 2000 to April 2001. More specifically, the film will cover Wood’s victories at the 2000 U.S. Open, The 2000 Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters.

For more information on the documentary series, GolfChannel.com has you covered.

“The film features insight and reflections from those closest to Woods during his historic run, including Steve Williams (caddie) and Butch Harmon (swing instructor). Tiger Slam also will provide commentary and recollections from sports media personalities having an inside-the-ropes vantage point of the unthinkable feat, putting into perspective Woods’ extraordinary dominance over his peers, the likes of which may never be seen again.

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire), Tiger Slam is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy Award-winning Jarrod Ficklin, Israel DeHerrera and Kory Kozak. The film offers a detailed retrospect for each of Woods’ four consecutive major championship victories, complemented by memorable highlights and footage putting into context one of the most illustrious stretches of athletic excellence ever witnessed.”

How to Watch Tiger Woods documentary “Tiger Slam”