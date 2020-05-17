Get back into the swing of things. Watch golf this weekend with the Taylor Made Driving Relief skins match.
Golf fans, sports fans, heck, people just looking for a reprieve from the usual quarantine entertainment, can watch four of the sport’s biggest stars play a course that’s never been seen before on TV.
On Sunday, from Seminole Golf Club (Juno Beach, Fla.), TaylorMade Driving Relief will feature 2019 FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and with 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson, teaming up against two Oklahoma State University Alums in PGA TOUR superstar Rickie Fowler and 2019 first-time TOUR winner and 2019 NCAA National Champion Matthew Wolff. Additionally, Farmers Insurance’s $1 million dollar pledge will back a birdies and eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organization helping COVID healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees.
You can donate by clicking here.
For details on the event, GolfChannel.com has you covered.
With all money going to charity, both teams will start with $500,000 in the bank. From there, hole values will increase as the match continues: Nos. 1-6 will be worth $50,000 each, while Nos. 7-16 will be worth $100,000. The 17th hole will be worth $200,000 while No. 18 will feature a $500,000 skin.
How to Watch the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins game
- When: Sunday, May 17 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC, GOLF Channel, NBCSN
- Stream Live: on PGA TOUR LIVE , GOLFPASS and GOLF Channel
- Golfers: Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler and Matt Wolff
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Rich Lerner, Paul Azinger, Gary Koch, Steve Sands, Jerry Foltz