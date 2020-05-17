The Siberian Husky has won Best in Show at the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina.

Nick the Siberian Husky beat out hundreds of dogs representing over 165 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club. First, he won the Working Group in a field of 27 breeds. He then competed against the other six group winners before taking home the top honor. The Shetland Sheepdog was named Reserve Best in Show.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show was held on February 29, 2020. It was set to air on April 5 but was postponed to May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full list of breeds at the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show

Last year’s Best in Show winner Bono the Havanese won the Toy Group, the Chinese Shar-Pei won the Non-Sporting Group, the English Springer Spaniel won the Sporting Group, the Bloodhound won the Hound Group, the Shetland Sheepdog won the Herding Group and the Cairn Terrier won the Terrier Group.

Nick, who hails from Shanghai, China, is handled by Michelle Scott. This was the pair’s debut at the Beverly Hills Dog Show. Scott says that Nick not only has the athleticism of the ideal Working Group dog, but also the mindset of one. Hear more from Scott below:

This year, the Barbet and Dogo Argentino made their Beverly Hills Dog Show debuts.

The Barbet, which competes in the Sporting Group, originated as a water dog in France. The breed has been depicted in artwork dating back to the 16th century. Barbets have curly coats that can be black, gray, brown, or fawn in color, sometimes with white markings. The Barbet is a calm dog but was bred to help retrieve birds. The breed’s name comes from the French word “barbe,” which means beard. The Barbet was officially recognized by the AKC in January of 2020.

The Dogo Argentino, which competes in the Working Group, originated as a pack-hunting dog in Argentina. The breed was known to take down wild boar and puma, among other large game. Dogo Argentinos have short, white coats but a dark patch near the eye is permitted as long as it doesn’t cover too much of the head. The breed was officially recognized by the AKC in 2020.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show was contested in February of 2020 at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The show was hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, who also host the National Dog Show. Maria Menounos served as the red carpet reporter, and Mary Carillo continued her role as reporter.