Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland has been postponed from Saturday, May 16 to Saturday, October 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stronach Group Chairman and President Belinda Stronach and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made the announcement during NBC’s look back at American Pharoah’s 2015 Preakness Stakes win.

Traditionally, the Preakness comes two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, but that gap grows to four weeks this year, with the rescheduled Kentucky Derby running on September 5. The Preakness’ later date puts it just one month out from the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, which is scheduled for November 6-7 at Keeneland.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) is exploring a new date for the Belmont Stakes, the final Triple Crown race, as well. On May 16, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for horse racing to resume across the state, starting June 1.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend American life, decisions about large-scale public events must prioritize public health and safety above all else,” the NYRA said in a March statement. “NYRA will deliver an announcement only when that process has concluded to the satisfaction of state and local health departments. The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution with wide-reaching economic impact. We look forward to its 152nd edition in 2020.”

The order of the Triple Crown races used to vary before Gallant Fox’s 1930 Triple Crown win cemented the three-race series and its sequence.

This year’s InfieldFest, which happens during and in the middle of the Preakness, was canceled. Musician and DJ Marshmello was set to headline.

Tracks around the country are beginning to reopen as states slowly lift restrictions.