This weekend marks the return of several live sports after a few months of little to watch due to the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR, golf and soccer make their returns with Darlington, Bundesliga and the TaylorMade Driving Relief, while UFC is also in action. Check out this weekend’s live sports schedule below for more information including how to watch, TV schedule, dates, times and live streams.

Saturday, May 16, 2020 live sports schedule

9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg (Fox Soccer Plus)

9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke (Fox Sports 1)

9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn (Fox Soccer Match Pass)

9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin (Fox Soccer Match Pass)

9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg (Fox Sports 2)

12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach (Fox Sports 1)

Bundesliga

UFC

6:00 p.m. ET: UFC Fight Night 172 (ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, May 17, 2020 live sports schedule

Bundesliga Soccer matches

9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich (Fox Sports 1)

Golf

2:00 p.m. ET: TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match – Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler and Matt Wolff

NASCAR

3:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series race The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington (FOX, FOX Sports App)

2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show

8:00 p.m. ET: The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina (NBC, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com)

Michael Jordan Documentary

9:00 p.m. ET: The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10 (ESPN, ESPN2)

Monday, May 18, 2020

Bundesliga Soccer match

2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen (Fox Sports 2)