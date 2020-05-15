Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get back into the swing of things. Watch golf this weekend with the Taylor Made Driving Relief skins match.

Golf fans, sports fans, heck, people just looking for a reprieve from the usual quarantine entertainment, can watch four of the sport’s biggest stars play a course that’s never been seen before on TV.

On Sunday, from Seminole Golf Club (Juno Beach, Fla.), TaylorMade Driving Relief will feature 2019 FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and with 20-time PGA TOUR winner Dustin Johnson, teaming up against two Oklahoma State University Alums in PGA TOUR superstar Rickie Fowler and 2019 first-time TOUR winner and 2019 NCAA National Champion Matthew Wolff. Additionally, Farmers Insurance’s $1 million dollar pledge will back a birdies and eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organization helping COVID healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees.

You can donate by clicking here.

For details on the event, GolfChannel.com has you covered.

With all money going to charity, both teams will start with $500,000 in the bank. From there, hole values will increase as the match continues: Nos. 1-6 will be worth $50,000 each, while Nos. 7-16 will be worth $100,000. The 17th hole will be worth $200,000 while No. 18 will feature a $500,000 skin.

In the event of any ties, the dollar values will carry over from hole to hole. If the 18th hole is tied and play concludes before 5:45 p.m. ET, players will head to the par-3 17th and play it from approximately 125 yards. If the teams are still tied, they would return to the 17th tee and decide the remaining skins and money by a closest-to-the-pin contest. If play concludes after 5:45 p.m. ET and the teams remain tied, only the closest-to-the-pin option on No. 17 will be used. Additional bonus money will be awarded for low scores, with players earning an extra $25,000 per birdie, $50,000 per eagle and $150,000 per hole-in-one or double eagle. All putts for birdies or better must be holed and won’t subject to concession, even if the putt doesn’t affect the team score.

HOW TO WATCH