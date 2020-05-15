The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina is an annual, star-studded AKC-sanctioned dog show. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills, the show has attracted the likes of Superstore‘s Lauren Ash, Brian Baumgartner from The Office, Doug the Pug, Olympian Shaun White, Mario Lopez and more.

The show was held on February 29, 2020 at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. It was set to air on April 5 but was postponed to May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 edition of the Beverly Hills Dog Show is hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, who also host the National Dog Show. Maria Menounos serves as the red carpet reporter, and Mary Carillo reprises her role as reporter.

What to know about the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show

Aside from the stars in the stands, the Beverly Hills Dog Show will also be feature two new breeds: the Barbet and the Dogo Argentino.

The Barbet, which competes in the Sporting Group, originated as a water dog in France. The breed has been depicted in artwork dating back to the 16th century. Barbets have curly coats that can be black, gray, brown, or fawn in color, sometimes with white markings. The Barbet is a calm dog but was bred to help retrieve birds. The breed’s name comes from the French word “barbe,” which means beard. The Barbet was officially recognized by the AKC in January of 2020.

See the full list of breeds at the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show

The Dogo Argentino, which competes in the Working Group, originated as a pack-hunting dog in Argentina. The breed was known to take down wild boar and puma, among other large game. Dogo Argentinos have short, white coats but a dark patch near the eye is permitted as long as it doesn’t cover too much of the head. The breed was officially recognized by the AKC in 2020.

Watch the Barbet and the Dogo Argentino make their Beverly Hills Dog Show debuts on NBC in primetime on May 17 on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. The Beverly Hills Dog Show can also be streamed here on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

