The Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina is an annual, star-studded AKC-sanctioned dog show. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills, the show has attracted the likes of Superstore‘s Lauren Ash, Brian Baumgartner from The Office, Doug the Pug, Olympian Shaun White, Mario Lopez and more.

When is the Beverly Hills Dog Show? The Beverly Hills Dog Show was held on February 29, 2020. It was set to air on April 5 but was postponed to May 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where is the Beverly Hills Dog Show? The Beverly Hills Dog Show is held annually at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

How can I watch the the Beverly Hills Dog Show? Watch the 2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show on NBC in primetime on May 17 on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. The Beverly Hills Dog Show can also be streamed here on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Who hosts the Beverly Hills Dog Show? The 2020 edition of the Beverly Hills Dog Show is hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei, who also host the National Dog Show. Maria Menounos serves as the red carpet reporter, and Mary Carillo reprises her role as reporter.

How does the Beverly Hills Dog Show work? The American Kennel Club recognizes 205 breeds and varieties of dog (though every single one may not be represented at the Beverly Hills Dog Show from year to year).

In the first round of the Beverly Hills Dog Show, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named “Best in Breed,” will represent their breed at the next level: the group.

The American Kennel Club categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other, but rather against how well they fit their breed standards. Each group winner, named “First in Breed,” will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted Best in Show.

Who won the 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show? Last year, Bono the Havanese claimed Best in Show. The Havanese is named for Havana, Cuba and is the only dog native to the country. Havanese dogs sport a curled tail and a silky coat, which comes in a variety of colors. With their small size and cheerful disposition, they are an ideal dog for city life. The Havanese competes in the Toy Group.

Who else has won Best in Show at the Beverly Hills Dog Show?

2018: King (Wire Fox Terrier)

2017: Rip (Doberman Pinscher)

