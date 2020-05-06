Premier Lacrosse League announces PLL Championship Series

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) announces the return of world-class lacrosse with the launch of the PLL Championship Series, a two-week quarantined and fanless tournament scheduled to run from July 25th-August 9th.

The PLL Championship Series will take place in two parts. Throughout the first week, the league’s seven teams will compete in a fourteen-game group play format to determine seeding for the following week’s single-elimination tournament. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the 2020 PLL Champion.

All 20 league games will be presented live across NBC, NBCSN, or NBC Sports Gold, with all televised games also streaming live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

To guarantee the safety of tournament participants and staff, the PLL has formed a COVID-19 Medical Committee that will consist of multiple physicians, including infectious disease experts. Throughout the duration of the tournament, the PLL will implement regular COVID-19 preventative measures and restrict all travel in and out of the selected location (venue TBA at a later date).

“Last month, we made the tough yet necessary decision to postpone our 2020 season to ensure the well-being of our players and fans,” says PLL Co-Founder and Atlas LC midfielder Paul Rabil. “With the support of our investors, sponsors, and our fantastic broadcast partner, NBC Sports, we are delighted to officially unveil the PLL Championship Series. This summer, fans will witness the game’s best players compete for the ultimate prize in an exciting, yet most importantly, safe format. We’ve brought in respected medical experts as the health of our players is of utmost importance.”

“The Premier Lacrosse League is excited to be a leader in the return of pro sports this July. Although we’ve pivoted our originally scheduled season to a fully quarantined, fanless model, our PLL Championship Series will bring sports fans an innovative and thrilling experience that only the best players in the world can provide. It’s taken a village of top-notch executives to develop.”

The PLL’s 2020 league season was originally scheduled to start on May 29th in Foxborough, MA., but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to partner with the PLL to broadcast the innovative PLL Championship Series this summer,” says Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “With our numerous broadcast, cable, digital, and OTT platforms, we are able to present the entirety of this unique tournament, including 20 games in just 16 days, and allow fans to get their fix of the best lacrosse in the world.”

The Premier Lacrosse League is comprised of seven teams: Archers, Atlas, Chaos, Chrome, Redwoods, the expansion Waterdogs, and the reigning champion Whipsnakes.

Fans awaiting the PLL Championship Series can stream every action-packed game from the 2019 inaugural season with free access to the NBC Sports Gold Premier Lacrosse League Pass through May 31, 2020. Click here for more information.