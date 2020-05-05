Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Need something to raise your spirits this weekend? NBCSN has you covered.

‘On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness’ (Sunday, 8 pm ET) is the type of show that’ll have sports fans cheering and calling their friends and family to discuss. (But don’t wait that long to call mom…)

The special, hosted by Kathryn Tappen and Rebecca Lowe, features a multitude of guests, including skier Lindsey Vonn, swimmer Dara Torres, driver Hailie Deegan and hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. They’ll all discuss their careers and how they’ve handled life during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“We are gonna honor our moms,” Tappen said during an interview with Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live. “The superheroes are also the moms fighting on the frontlines of this COVID pandemic.”

That’s not all.

The special also will feature Cammi Granato, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Mikaela Shiffrin and a series of spotlighted moments of Simone Biles, Serena and Venus Williams, Tatyana McFadden, Michelle Wie and many snapshots of some of the people working to help those affected by COVID-19.

“On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness” airs at 8 pm ET this Sunday on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports app. And, if you haven’t yet, be sure to follow “On Her Turf” on Instagram.