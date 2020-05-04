World TeamTennis aims for all matches in one city

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

World TeamTennis is in discussions with several cities in an attempt to find one to host the league’s full nine-team schedule in one venue without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WTT still hopes to start play on July 12, as scheduled.

But that could change, as could the length of the season. It normally lasts three weeks, with play at the various teams’ home sites.

The league’s teams are based in Chicago; Las Vegas; New York; Orlando; Orange County; Philadelphia; San Diego; Springfield, Missouri; Washington.

All sanctioned professional tennis tours are suspended at least until mid-July because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some exhibitions have started popping up, with no fans in attendance.