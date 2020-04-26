Redskins draft picks 2020: All of Washington’s selections, full NFL draft results, team order

The Washington Redskins added elite talent to their defense by choosing Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young’s athleticism and dominance on the field made him a favorite to go second overall, and he’ll provide huge relief to a Redskins defense that struggled to stop opponents in the 2019 season.

Desperate for another offensive weapon, the Redskins used their only Day 2 pick wideout Antonio Gibson out of Memphis. The dual-threat receiver is extremely versatile, able to line up in the slot or the backfield, and has the potential for huge production every time he touches the ball. Additionally, his 4.39-second 40-yard dash make him a deep threat and a huge asset to Washington’s offense, potentially as soon as this coming season. Receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden came on Day 3 and will also be a good addition to the receiving corps.

Soon after news broke of Washington trading star left tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers on Saturday, the Redskins picked up a player that may serve as Williams’ replacement. Saahdiq Charles had some issues off the field that caused him to miss games over the last two years, but he is a flexible pass- and rush-blocker that has huge potential for growth.

Washington used its remaining pick for a smattering of defensive players, including safety-tuened-linebacker Khaleke Hudson, safety Kamren Curl, and defensive end James Smith-Williams.

Round 1, pick 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 66: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Round 4, pick 108: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

Round 4, pick 142: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Round 5, pick 156: Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State

Round 5, pick 162: Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

Round 7, pick 216: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

Round 7, pick 229: James Smith-Williams, EDGE, NC State

