2020 Buccaneers draft picks: All of Tampa Bay’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Despite having the fourteenth pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up last minute for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to nab Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. The Bucs are looking to add protection to their new prized QB, Tom Brady, and Wirfs’ background as a wrestler has helped inform his game to make him a dominant presence on the field.
Round 1, pick 13: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Round 2, pick 45: Antoine Winfield Sr., S, Minnesota
Round 3, pick 76: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
Round 5, pick 161: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
Round 6, pick 194: Khalil Davis, DL, Auburn
Round 7, pick 241: Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
Round 7, pick 245: Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
