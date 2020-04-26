Saints draft picks 2020: All of New Orleans’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

With veteran QB Drew Brees signing on for another season with the New Orleans Saints, the team knew they needed to add to his protection. So, with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints padded the interior offensive line and secured a potential new snapper for Brees in Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz.
Round 1, pick 24: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
Round 3, pick 74: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
Round 3, pick 105: Adam Trautman,TE, Dayton
Round 7, pick 240: Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
