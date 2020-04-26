Ravens draft picks 2020: All of Baltimore’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

After losing Marshal Yanda, the Baltimore Ravens used their No. 28 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add to the interior of their offensive line with Patrick Queen. Last year Queen was the second-leading tackler in his first full season as a starter at LSU and intercepted Tagovailoa to help power LSU to the national championship.

To capitalize on their strong first-round selection, the Ravens took J.K. Dobbins in the second round, adding even more star power to their running game, already headlined by Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. The Buckeyes RB broke the Ohio State rushing record (2,003 yards) and can be a major asset as a runner and a pass catcher, giving the Ravens another weapon for their “win-now” arsenal.

Baltimore made several picks to bolster its offense to bring a lot to the table for another shot at a Super Bowl run. The Ravens picked up four impressive picks in the third round, including two standouts in Devin Duvernay and Malik Harrison. Duvernay adds even more depth to Lamar Jackson’s offense and had an underrated 106 catches with Texas in 2019. On the other side of the ball, Harrison is a physical, intelligent linebacker that can put tremendous pressure on tackles and present a major challenge to quarterbacks. Wrapping up the draft, Baltimore made two late trades with Minnesota for the No. 201 and 219 picks, where they took WR James Proche and S Geno Stone.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Round 2, pick 55: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 71: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Round 3, pick 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Round 3, pick 98: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 106: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

Round 4, pick 143: Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

Round 5, pick 170: Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Round 6, pick 201 (from Vikings via Bills): James Proche, WR, SMU

Round 7, pick 219 (from Vikings via Dolphins): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

Check out draft results from other teams in the AFC North:

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 draft picks

Cleveland Browns 2020 draft picks

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 draft picks