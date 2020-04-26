Jets draft picks 2020: All of New York’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The New York Jets address a glaring need with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting Louisville OT Mekhi Becton. The three-year starter is a safe option for a Jets offense that is looking to protect their young QB and improve on the 52 sacks they allowed in the 2019 season, the fourth most in the league. In a later round, they added another offensive tackle in Cameron Clarke.

Denzel Mims was one of the more exciting, dynamic receivers in the draft. He was a steal for the Jets, who picked him up with the No. 59 pick in the second round. His height, size and production make him an insane athlete, and his catch-radius makes him a dangerous downfield target and a red-zone threat. The other offensive pieces added were running back Lamical Perine and quarterback James Morgan.

The Jets added a few key defensive pieces as well, including safety Ashtyn Davis, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and cornerback Bryce Hall. Davis popped on special teams, and his athleticism and competitive nature make him an exciting piece for New York’s secondary. Zuniga adds speed and explosiveness while Hall has the potential to thrive in zone coverage, if he’s able to stay healthy.

Round 1, pick 11: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Round 2, pick 59: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Round 3, pick 68: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

Round 3, pick 79: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

Round 4, pick 120: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

Round 4, pick 125: James Morgan, QB, Florida International

Round 4, pick 129 (from Patriots via Ravens): Cameron Clark, OT, UNC Charlotte

Round 5, pick 158: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

Round 6, pick 191: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

