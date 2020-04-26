Chargers draft picks 2020: All of Los Angeles’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon’s Justin Herbert becomes the third quarterback taken in just six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 pick. The Chargers, like a few other teams, are looking for a franchise QB and are hoping that Herbert will fit the bill. LA traded up with the Patriots for the 23rd overall pick and grabbed linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Round 1, pick 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Round 1, pick 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Round 4, pick 112: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Round 5, pick 151: Joe Reed, WR, West Virginia

Round 6, pick 186: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

Round 7, pick 220: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

