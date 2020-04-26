Raiders draft picks 2020: All of Las Vegas’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Henry Ruggs III became the first wide receiver off the board as the twelfth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout out of Alabama will add incredible speed to the Raiders’ offense, as his 4.27-second 40-yard dash was the fastest time at the NFL Combine this year. Las Vegas used its second first-round pick to focus on defense and add Damon Arnette, which came as a surprise since the CB wasn’t predicted to go in the first round by many mock drafts.

Round 1, pick 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Round 1, pick 19: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

Round 3, pick 81: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Round 3, pick 100 (from Patriots): Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

Round 4, pick 109 (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson

Round 4, pick 139 (from Buccaneers through Patriots): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

