Jaguars draft picks 2020: All of Jacksonville’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

CJ Henderson becomes the second cornerback to be taken off the board in the first round as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Gator’s agility and ability to track opponents down the field make him an asset to a Jaguars pass defense that allowed over 3,700 yards in 2019. Jacksonville added a second defender, drafting EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson with its other first-round pick.

In the second round, Jacksonville bolstered its wideout depth, taking Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, a versatile receiver who has played at all three positions and can spell trouble for defenders due to his flexibility. He’s a physical presence that also has great speed and strength, making him a threat all over the field.

The Jaguars made the most of the fourth round with three picks, with Ben Bartch being one of the biggest steals. The tackle is a converted tight end who possesses great speed in pass pro and plays with explosiveness. Bartch is the type of player that has great reaction speed and awareness, able to stay with the play and dominate on the offensive line. To round out the draft, the team added to its depth at QB by taking Oregon State’s Jake Luton in the sixth round and taking another CB in Chris Claybrooks in the seventh round.

Round 1, pick 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Round 1, pick 20: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Round 2, pick 42: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Round 3, pick 73: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Round 4, pick 116: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s University at Minnesota

Round 4, pick 137 (from 49ers through Broncos): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

Round 4, pick 140 (from Bears): Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

Round 5, pick 157 (from Ravens through Falcons): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

Round 5, pick 165 (from Rams): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

Round 6, pick 189: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

Round 6, pick 206 (from Seahawks): Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech

Round 7, pick 223: Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis

