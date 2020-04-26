Packers draft picks 2020: All of Green Bay’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Green Bay Packers may have pulled off the most shocking pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by trading up to snatch Jordan Love at No. 26 overall. The choice to trade with the Dolphins to draft a young QB caused speculation that the Packers may be getting ready to transition out veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, just as they did with his predecessor, Brett Favre.

Green Bay also made an interesting choice when they took running back AJ Dillon in the second round, which could mean the end of Aaron Jones time in Wisconsin. A big back, Dillon is a physical, explosive and aggressive presence on the field and will certainly add depth which contributing offense down the road.

In the end, though, the Packers failed to take a much-needed wide receiver with their nine picks, hurting their chances of reaching the Super Bowl with Rodgers still in his prime.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 26: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Round 2, pick 62: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Round 3, pick 94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Round 5, pick 175: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

Round 6, pick 192: Jon Runyan, G, Michigan

Round 6, pick 208: Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

Round 6, pick 209: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana

Round 7, pick 236: Vernon Scott, S, TCU

Round 7, pick 242: Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami

