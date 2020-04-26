2020 Falcons draft picks: All of Atlanta’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Falcons needed to primarily focus on helping pad their defense, and they did just that by using their No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Clemson’s A.J. Terrell. The cornerback is a great addition to an Atlanta pass defense that allowed close to 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019.

Round 1, pick 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Round 2, pick 47: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

Round 3, pick 78: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Round 4, pick 119: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Round 4, pick 134: Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

Round 7, pick 228: Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

