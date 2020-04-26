Colts draft picks 2020: All of Indianapolis’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

After going the first round without a pick, the Indianapolis Colts selected Michael Pittman Jr. with the No. 34 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts needed to pad a receiving corps that doesn’t have a clear No. 1 receiver, leaving room for another weapon in Philip Rivers’ arsenal. Pittman is a safe, reliable option that can haul in passes consistently. Indianapolis used its other second-round pick to bolster another piece of the offense — the run game. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor can function as a dual-threat back and is a powerhouse that’s not easy to take down.

The Colts were also able to add another quarterback to its arsenal, taking Jacob Eason with the No. 122 pick. The Washington Huskies starter was not expected to fall to the fourth round, and when he did, Indianapolis took the opportunity to add another strong QB and potential future starter to the table. At 6-6, Eason possesses great size and has a strong throwing arm. He can pull off deep throws and play-action shots, and will have time to build on his accuracy while also improving on consistency and mobility as he develops behind Dak Prescott.

Indianapolis added plenty of depth on both sides of the ball in the sixth round, picking up Penn State DT Robert Windsor with the No. 193 pick before getting back-to-back-to-back picks (211, 212, 213) via trades with the Jets and Patriots. With those selections, they took UMass CB Isaiah Rodgers to fill the void left by Quincy Wilson, while also picking up big-bodied Washington State WR Dezmon Patmon, who brings size and speed to the lineup. Michigan S Jordan Glasgow, a versatile, consistent and intelligent player who isn’t known to miss tackles, rounded out the Colts’ draft picks.

Round 2, pick 34: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Round 2, pick 41: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Round 3, pick 85: Justin Blackmon, S, Utah

Round 4, pick 122: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Round 5, pick 149 (from Lions): Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

Round 6, pick 193: Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State

Round 6, pick 211 (from Jets via Chiefs): Isaiah Rodgers, CB, UMass

Round 6, pick 212 (from Patriots): Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

Round 6, pick 213 (from Patriots): Jordan Glasgow, S, Michigan

