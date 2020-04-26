Browns draft picks 2020: All of Cleveland’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Cleveland Browns add to the protection of QB Baker Mayfield by selecting tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Wills allowed only one sack on 714 snaps last season as right tackle at Alabama, but may have to make the switch to left tackle to protect Mayfield’s blind side.

Cleveland followed up on that pick by taking LSU safety Grant Delpit with the 44th pick. Despite an ankle injury that hindered him in 2019, Delpit has high potential and can be a productive player, given his mobility and versatility on the field. He’s also a proven leader and has a lot of upside, but does need to stay healthy to prove his consistency.

The Browns also bolstered their offense by taking Harrison Bryant in the fourth round. He won the 2019 John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, thanks to his impressive performance as he led all tight ends with 65 receptions for 1,004 yards. A fast pass-catcher, he’s a strong competitor and will be a major weapon in Baker Mayfield’s arsenal down the line. His skills should serve him well as he will get the time to develop with the team and learn from Austin Hooper and company.

Round 1, pick 10: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Round 2, pick 44: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Round 3, pick 88: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

Round 3, pick 97: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Round 4, pick 115: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Round 5, pick 160 (from Colts): Nick Harris, C, Washington

Round 6, pick 187 (from Cardinals): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

