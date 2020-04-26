2020 Bengals draft picks: All of Cincinnati’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Cincinnati Bengals secure their potential quarterback of the future, Joe Burrow, with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was an overwhelming favorite to go first, and could prove to be what the Bengals need to turn their franchise around. Wanting to provide Burrow with weapons, the Bengals scooped up wideout Tee Higgins with pick No. 33. Higgins poses a downfield threat with a big catch radius and is a big potential red-zone target.

Beyond their obvious big-name additions, Cincinnati had a strong performance through and through. In the third and fourth rounds, they filled their needs for linebacker depth and picked up Logan Wilson (No. 65) and Akeem Davis-Faither (No. 107). Wilson is a consistent performer and leader on the field, making great reads and easily handling the run. Davis-Garither, the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is also aggressive against the run and is a player with tremendous athleticism.

This was also the first time since 2016 that the Bengals didn’t make a deal on draft day, and it may just pay off. They finished the draft with an impressive class consisting of top-tier players and leaders both on and off the field.

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, pick 1: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Round 2, pick 33: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Round 3, pick 65: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

Round 4, pick 107: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Round 5, pick 147: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

Round 6, pick 180: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

Round 7, pick 215: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

