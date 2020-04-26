Chiefs draft picks 2020: All of Kansas City’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs become the first team to draft a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the last pick in the first round. The LSU RB will bolster an already dangerous Kansas City offense, and will serve as a dual-threat back behind Damien Williams in Andy Reid’s impressive offense.

Round 1, pick 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Round 2, pick 63 (from 49ers): Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Round 3, pick 96: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Round 4, pick 138: L’Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech

Round 5, pick 177: Mike Danna, DE, Michigan

Round 7, pick 237 (from Broncos via Patriots): Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane

