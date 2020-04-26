Bills draft picks 2020: All of Buffalo’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

After trading away their first round pick in a deal for Stefon Diggs last month, the Buffalo Bills picked up just two players on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. With their first pick in the draft, Buffalo scooped up A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end out of Iowa. While Epenesa may not be as quick as other other edge rushers, his strength, size, production, and hustle make him a great fit in the Bills’ defensive line rotation.

Buffalo then looked towards the offense, adding Utah running back Zack Moss in Round 3 and wideouts Gabriel Davis in Round 4 and Isaiah Hodgins in Round 6. The Bills have emphasized they’re looking for size, and they did just that with both these players. Moss is a physical runner who’s not afraid of contact, and his style of play complements Devin Singletary nicely. Davis is a big target, provides a sideline threat, and has downfield talent that make him an exciting offensive prospect.

In an unexpected turn of events, Georgia QB Jake Fromm fell deep into the draft, allowing the Bills to steal him with the No. 167 pick. With current backup Matt Barkley entering the final year of his contract with the bills, Fromm will eventually back up current starter Josh Allen and will be able to learn a lot from the young QB. While the Bills weren’t specifically looking to draft a QB, the Bulldog was too good to pass up.

Round 2, pick 54: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Round 3, pick 86: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Round 4, pick 128: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

Round 5, pick 167: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Round 6, pick 188 (from Browns): Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern

Round 6, pick 207 (from Ravens through Patriots): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Round 7, pick 239 (from Vikings): Dane Jackson, CB, Pitt

