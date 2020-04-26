2020 49ers draft picks: All of San Francisco’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After trading down to the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers took Javon Kinlaw, filling one of their biggest holes. The Niners needed to patch up the interior defensive line after trading DeForest Buckner to the Colts, and Kinlaw’s length make him a successful pocket-collapsing pass rusher.

With their other first-round pick and their last pick in the draft, the 49ers added two more wide receivers with Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings. Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner rounded out the 49ers’ attempt to use the draft to add more weapons to Jimmy Garoppolo’s arsenal.

Many of San Francisco’s big moves on the day came outside of their draft acquisitions, as they traded Matt Breida to the Dolphins for the No. 153 pick, in which they grabbed Colton McKivitiz to pad the offensive line. They also acquired star left tackle Trent Williams from the Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.

Click here for full results from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 14: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Round 1, pick 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

Round 5, pick 153: Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

Round 6, pick 190: Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

Round 7, pick 217: Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

Check out draft results from other teams in the NFC West:

Seattle Seahawks 2020 draft picks

Los Angeles Rams 2020 draft picks

Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft picks