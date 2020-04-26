Titans draft picks 2020: All of Tennessee’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Tennessee Titans added another offensive tackle to their repertoire by adding Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After losing Jack Conklin in free agency, Wilson will join Dennis Kelly in clearing the way for star RB Derrick Henry to have another incredible season.

They continued to add top-end talent in the second round, taking highly-regarded cornerback Kristian Fulton. It was surprising to some that he dropped all the way to No. 61, considering his speed and ability to force incompletions and shut down first down attempts. He was one of LSU’s most crucial weapons on defense and possesses great athleticism, speed and perception, making it easy for him to keep up with receivers and be one step ahead of the offense.

Tennessee also bolstered their offensive depth, taking running back Darrynton Evans with the No. 93 pick. Evans is a creative, agile player who utilizes his speed and pass-catching ability to elude tackles, and he also plays with versatility as a kick returner. In addition, the Titans also traded up in the seventh round to take Cole McDonald, adding more depth at QB. McDonald can read the field and loves making passes. He also plays with speed and is expected to grow while competing with Logan Woodside to play backup to Ryan Tannehill.

Round 1, pick 29: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Round 2, pick 61: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Round 3, pick 93: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Round 5, pick 174: Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State

Round 7, pick 224 (from Browns): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

Round 7, pick 243: Chris Jackson, S, Marshall

