Texans draft picks 2020: All of Houston’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

After going the first round without a pick, the Houston Texans focused on adding to a defense that allowed a league-worst 6.1 yards per play in 2019 in the second and third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans needed all the help on defense they could get, so Ross Blacklock’s agility and burst on the rush make him an explosive option on defense. Houston also added outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who’s an exciting edge defender that shows potential as both a pass rusher and run defender. While both players not make immediate impacts, both are reliable defenders that could help strengthen the Houston defense down the road.

Houston then went on to improve their offensive line in the fourth round, trading up to No. 126 to take OT Charlie Heck. The 6-7, 313-pound North Carolina tackle is a huge, dominating presence on the field, whose footwork, athleticism and frame makes him a smart depth addition. Later in the fourth round, the Texans picked up Penn State CB John Reid, their first ever selection from the school and a versatile, driven player capable of breaking up passes and using his speed and strength to put pressure on the offense.

After trading away DeAndre Hopkins, Houston needed to add to its depth at WR, so used its last pick to snag Rhode Island product Isaiah Coulter, who brings speed, energy and talent to the table.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 2, pick 40: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Round 3, pick 90: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida

Round 4, pick 126: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

Round 4, pick 141 (from Dolphins): John Reid, CB, Penn State

Round 5, pick 171: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Check out draft results from other teams in the AFC South:

Tennessee Titans 2020 draft picks

Indianapolis Colts 2020 draft picks

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 draft picks