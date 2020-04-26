2020 Steelers draft picks: All of Pittsburgh’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came in the second round, using it to secure Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool with the No. 49 pick. Claypool is an exciting prospect, a dynamic receiver with versatile skills, dual-threat potential, and special teams experience. With a late third-round pick, the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith, a defensive end from Charlotte who had 15 sacks and 75 tackles in his senior season. Highsmith will most likely fill the roll of outside linebacker in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh made the most of Day 3, adding to their offensive depth by picking up Maryland’s Anthony McFarland Jr. with the No. 124 pick to bolster the team’s running game. McFarland was the only underclassman to be taken by Pittsburgh, and doesn’t shy away from using his speed and vision on the field. A high-ankle injury may have held him back in 2019, but his mobility, agility and stamina speaks to his ability to grow his game at the NFL level.

Having just six picks, the Steelers made the most of their selections and finished up the draft by trading to pick up guard Kevin Dotson in the fourth round, while also taking another Terp in safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and Nebraska tackle Carlos Davis.

Round 2, pick 49: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Round 3, pick 102: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

Round 4, pick 124: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

Round 4, pick 135 (from Titans through Dolphins): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana

Round 6, pick 198: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

Round 7, pick 232: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

