2020 Rams draft picks: All of Los Angeles’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Los Angeles Rams picked up four players on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading away their Round 1 pick. In the second round, the Rams focused on adding weapons to their offensive arsenal and picked up running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Van Jefferson. Akers has the potential to make an immediate impact on the field with his athleticism, while Jefferson is a safe choice known for his route-running ability and play awareness. Another offensive target was tacked on with Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins.

LA used five of its picks to target defensive pieces such as linebacker, safety and guard.

In Round 3, securing Terrell Lewis and Terrell Burgess. Lewis is an edge rusher out of Alabama that may have been plagued by injuries in his college career, but has sky-high potential if he can stay healthy. Burgess is a versatile safety that has experience all over the field and athleticism that makes him an exciting pick.

The Rams then picked up a second safety and linebacker in Jordan Fuller and Clay Johnston, respectfully. Fuller is a safe edge rusher, reliable and experienced; however, his more reserved style of play peg him in more of a backup role. Johnston also plays the role of a reliable defender — he’s a productive tackler, leader and has a more aggressive style of play.

Round 2, pick 52: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Round 2, pick 57: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

Round 3, pick 84: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Round 3, pick 104: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

Round 4, pick 136: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Round 6, pick 199: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

Round 7, pick 234: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

Round 7, pick 248: Sam Sloman, K, Miami (OH)

Round 7, pick 50: Tremayne Anchrum, G, Clemson

