2020 Cowboys draft picks: All of Dallas’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

One of the top wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft dropped down to the No. 17 pick, so the Dallas Cowboys snatched him up. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys made a decision to take the best player available at the time, CeeDee Lamb, and get to add another weapon to Dak Prescott’s arsenal as a result.

It was no secret that the Cowboys needed cornerbacks after losing Byron Jones, so the addition of Trevon Diggs in the second round and Reggie Johnson II in the fourth makes sense. Diggs’ physicality, confidence and athleticism give him a high-upside and a potential to star in Dallas’ secondary. Johnson, like Diggs, is not afraid to get physical and has an explosive quality.

Dallas continued to pad its defense by adding edge rusher Bradlee Anae and tackle Neville Gallimore. Anae lacks quickness but has heart and hustle, rarely coming off the field in his four years at Utah. Gallimore is known for some flashier, athletics plays and thrives chasing the quarterback out of the pocket and defending the running game.

Round 1, pick 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Round 2, pick 51: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Round 3, pick 82: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Round 4, pick 123: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

Round 5, pick 146: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Round 5, pick 179: Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah

Round 7, pick 231: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison

