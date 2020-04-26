2020 Broncos draft picks: All of Denver’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Denver Boncos were able to use their No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to compliment receiver Courtland Sutton with Jerry Jeudy. Denver snatched up the Alabama wideout to add another player that can run long routes and stretch the field in the absence of Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded to New Orleans.
Round 1, pick 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Round 2, pick 46: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
Round 3, pick 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
Round 3, pick 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
Round 3, pick 95 (from 49ers): McTelvin Algim, DT, Arkansas
Round 4, pick 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
Round 5, pick 178: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
Round 6, pick 181 (from Redskins): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State
Round 7, pick 252: Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
Round 7, pick 254: Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
