2020 Broncos draft picks: All of Denver’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Denver Boncos were able to use their No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to compliment receiver Courtland Sutton with Jerry Jeudy. Denver snatched up the Alabama wideout to add another player that can run long routes and stretch the field in the absence of Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded to New Orleans.

Round 1, pick 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Round 2, pick 46: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Round 3, pick 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

Round 3, pick 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

Round 3, pick 95 (from 49ers): McTelvin Algim, DT, Arkansas

Round 4, pick 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Round 5, pick 178: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

Round 6, pick 181 (from Redskins): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

Round 7, pick 252: Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Round 7, pick 254: Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State

