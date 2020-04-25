Redskins draft picks 2020: Washington’s Round 3 selection, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Washington Redskins added elite talent to their defense by choosing Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young’s athleticism and dominance on the field made him a favorite to go second overall, and he’ll provide huge relief to a Redskins defense that struggled to stop opponents in the 2019 season.

Desperate for another offensive weapon, the Redskins used their only Day 2 pick on wideout Antonio Gibson out of Memphis. The dual-threat receiver is extremely versatile, able to line up in the slot or the backfield, and has the potential for huge production every time he touches the ball. Additionally, his 4.39-second 40-yard dash make him a deep threat and a huge asset to Washington’s offense, potentially as soon as this coming season.

Round 1, pick 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 66: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

