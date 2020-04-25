2020 Buccaneers draft picks: Tampa Bay’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite having the fourteenth pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up last minute for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to nab Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs. The Bucs are looking to add protection to their new prized QB, Tom Brady, and Wirfs’ background as a wrestler has helped inform his game to make him a dominant presence on the field.

Round 1, pick 13: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Round 2, pick 45: Antoine Winfield Sr., S, Minnesota

Round 3, pick 76: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Round 4, pick 117:

Round 4, pick 139:

Round 5, pick 161:

Round 6, pick 194: