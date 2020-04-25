The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL draft from the bottom to the top, see below.
For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.
Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.
2020 NFL Draft order
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. N.Y. Giants
111. Houston (from Miami)
112. L.A. Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco)
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. N.Y. Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England)
126. L.A. Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore)
130. Minnesota (from New Orleans)
131. Arizona (from Houston)
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Atlanta (from Baltimore)
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)
136. Miami (from Green Bay)
137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver)
138. Kansas City
139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England)*
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Baltimore
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 3
106. Baltimore*: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State
105. New Orleans (from Minnesota)*: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
104. L.A. Rams*: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
103. Philadelphia*: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
102. Pittsburgh*: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte
101. New England (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets)*: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
100. Las Vegas (from New England)*: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
99. N.Y. Giants*: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut
98. Baltimore (through New England)*: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
97. Cleveland (from Houston)*: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
96. Kansas City: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
95. Denver (from San Francisco): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
94. Green Bay: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
93. Tennessee: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
92. Baltimore: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
91. New England (from Seattle through Houston and Las Vegas): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
90. Houston: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida – Watch highlights here
89. Minnesota: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
88. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
87. New England: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here
86. Buffalo: Zack Moss, RB, Utah – Watch highlights here
85. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
84. L.A. Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU – Watch highlights here
82. Dallas: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple
77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
76. Tampa Bay: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt – Watch highlights here
75. Detroit (from Indianapolis): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
74. New Orleans (from Cleveland): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here
73. Jacksonville: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State – Watch highlights here
72. Arizona: Josh Jones, OT, Houston – Watch highlights here
71. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers through New England): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M – Watch highlights here
70. Miami: Brandon Jones, S, Texas – Watch highlights here
69. Seattle (from Carolina): Damien Lewis, G, LSU
68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California – Watch highlights here
67. Detroit: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
66. Washington: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
65. Cincinnati: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming – Watch highlights here
Round 2
64. Carolina (from Kansas City through Seattle): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco): Willie Gay Jr. LB, Mississippi State – Watch highlights here
62. Green Bay: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – Watch highlights here
61. Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – Watch highlights here
60. New England (from Baltimore): Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan – Watch highlights here
59. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – Watch highlights here
58. Minnesota: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State – Watch highlights here
57. L.A. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida – Watch highlights here
56. Miami (from New Orleans): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama – Watch highlights here
55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State – Watch highlights here
54. Buffalo: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
53. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here
52. L.A. Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
51. Dallas: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – Watch highlights here
50. Chicago: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee – Watch highlights here
47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn – Watch highlights here
46. Denver: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU – Watch highlights here
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – Watch highlights here
41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here
40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Watch highlights here
39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette
38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State – Watch highlights here
37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne – Watch highlights here
36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – Watch highlights here
35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia – Watch highlights here
34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – Watch highlights here
33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – Watch college highlights here
Round 1
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech
26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
22. Minnesota Vikings(from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State University
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson. CB, Florida
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown. DT. Auburn
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State University
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State University
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina)
149. Indianapolis (from Detroit)
150. N.Y. Giants
151. L.A. Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)
155. Minnesota (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
156. San Francisco (from Denver)
157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta)
158. N.Y. Jets
159. New England (from Las Vegas)
160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis)
161. Tampa Bay
162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle)
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia (from New England)
169. Minnesota (from New Orleans)
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)
171. Houston
172. Las Vegas (from Detroit through Seattle and New England)
173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. Minnesota (from San Francisco)
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver (from Washington)
182. Indianapolis (from Detroit)
183. N.Y. Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. L.A Chargers
187. Cleveland (from Arizona)
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
191. N.Y. Jets
192. Green Bay (through Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England (from Denver)
196. Chicago
197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)
198. Pittsburgh
199. L.A. Rams
200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
202. Arizona (from New England)
203. Minnesota (from New Orleans)
204. New England (from Houston)
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco (from Detroit)
218. N.Y. Giants
219. Minnesota (from Miami)
220. L.A. Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)
225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)
229. Washington (from Denver)
230. New England (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. L.A. Rams
235. Detroit (from Philadelphia through New England)
236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
237. Tennessee (from New England through Denver)
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Buffalo (from Minnesota)
240. Houston
241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle through New England)
242. Green Bay (from Baltimore)
243. Tennessee
244. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Cleveland and New Orleans)
245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco)
246. Miami (from Kansas City)
247. N.Y. Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. N.Y. Giants*