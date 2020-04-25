The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL draft from the bottom to the top, see below.

For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.

Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.

2020 NFL Draft order

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. N.Y. Giants

111. Houston (from Miami)

112. L.A. Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco)

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. N.Y. Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England)

126. L.A. Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore)

130. Minnesota (from New Orleans)

131. Arizona (from Houston)

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Atlanta (from Baltimore)

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)

136. Miami (from Green Bay)

137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver)

138. Kansas City

139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England)*

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Baltimore

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Round 3

106. Baltimore*: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

105. New Orleans (from Minnesota)*: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

104. L.A. Rams*: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

103. Philadelphia*: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

102. Pittsburgh*: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

101. New England (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets)*: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

100. Las Vegas (from New England)*: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

99. N.Y. Giants*: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

98. Baltimore (through New England)*: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

97. Cleveland (from Houston)*: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

96. Kansas City: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

95. Denver (from San Francisco): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

94. Green Bay: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

93. Tennessee: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

92. Baltimore: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

91. New England (from Seattle through Houston and Las Vegas): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

90. Houston: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida – Watch highlights here

89. Minnesota: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

88. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

87. New England: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here

86. Buffalo: Zack Moss, RB, Utah – Watch highlights here

85. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

84. L.A. Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU – Watch highlights here

82. Dallas: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple

77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

76. Tampa Bay: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt – Watch highlights here

75. Detroit (from Indianapolis): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

74. New Orleans (from Cleveland): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here

73. Jacksonville: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State – Watch highlights here

72. Arizona: Josh Jones, OT, Houston – Watch highlights here

71. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers through New England): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M – Watch highlights here

70. Miami: Brandon Jones, S, Texas – Watch highlights here

69. Seattle (from Carolina): Damien Lewis, G, LSU

68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California – Watch highlights here

67. Detroit: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

66. Washington: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

65. Cincinnati: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming – Watch highlights here

Round 2

64. Carolina (from Kansas City through Seattle): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco): Willie Gay Jr. LB, Mississippi State – Watch highlights here

62. Green Bay: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – Watch highlights here

61. Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – Watch highlights here

60. New England (from Baltimore): Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan – Watch highlights here

59. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – Watch highlights here

58. Minnesota: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State – Watch highlights here

57. L.A. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida – Watch highlights here

56. Miami (from New Orleans): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama – Watch highlights here

55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State – Watch highlights here

54. Buffalo: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

53. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here

52. L.A. Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

51. Dallas: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – Watch highlights here

50. Chicago: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee – Watch highlights here

47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn – Watch highlights here

46. Denver: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU – Watch highlights here

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – Watch highlights here

41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here

40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Watch highlights here

39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State – Watch highlights here

37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne – Watch highlights here

36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – Watch highlights here

35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia – Watch highlights here

34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – Watch highlights here

33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – Watch college highlights here

Round 1

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

22. Minnesota Vikings(from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State University

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson. CB, Florida

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown. DT. Auburn

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State University

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State University

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina)

149. Indianapolis (from Detroit)

150. N.Y. Giants

151. L.A. Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)

155. Minnesota (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

156. San Francisco (from Denver)

157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta)

158. N.Y. Jets

159. New England (from Las Vegas)

160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis)

161. Tampa Bay

162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle)

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia (from New England)

169. Minnesota (from New Orleans)

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)

171. Houston

172. Las Vegas (from Detroit through Seattle and New England)

173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. Minnesota (from San Francisco)

177. Kansas City

178. Denver*

179. Dallas*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver (from Washington)

182. Indianapolis (from Detroit)

183. N.Y. Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. L.A Chargers

187. Cleveland (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

191. N.Y. Jets

192. Green Bay (through Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England (from Denver)

196. Chicago

197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)

198. Pittsburgh

199. L.A. Rams

200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)

201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

202. Arizona (from New England)

203. Minnesota (from New Orleans)

204. New England (from Houston)

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England*

213. New England*

214. Seattle*

Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco (from Detroit)

218. N.Y. Giants

219. Minnesota (from Miami)

220. L.A. Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)

229. Washington (from Denver)

230. New England (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. L.A. Rams

235. Detroit (from Philadelphia through New England)

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

237. Tennessee (from New England through Denver)

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Buffalo (from Minnesota)

240. Houston

241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle through New England)

242. Green Bay (from Baltimore)

243. Tennessee

244. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Cleveland and New Orleans)

245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco)

246. Miami (from Kansas City)

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. Houston*

249. Minnesota*

250. Houston*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. N.Y. Giants*