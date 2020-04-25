The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL draft from the bottom to the top, see below.

For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.

Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.

2020 NFL Draft order

Round 7

215. Cincinnati: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

216. Washington: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

217. San Francisco (from Detroit): Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

218. N.Y. Giants: Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

219. Baltimore (from Minnesota via Miami): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

220. L.A. Chargers: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

221. Carolina: Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB, FIU

222. Arizona: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

223. Jacksonville: Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

225. Minnesota (from Baltimore via N.Y. Jets): Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Arlington Hambright, G, Colorado

227. Chicago (from Philadelphia via Miami via Indianapolis): Lachavious Simmons, G, Tennessee State

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia): Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

229. Washington (from Denver): James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State

230. New England (from Atlanta): Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis

231. Dallas: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison

232. Pittsburgh: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

233. Philadelphia (from Chicago): Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

234. L.A. Rams: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

235. Detroit (from New England via Philadelphia): Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland): Vernon Scott, S, TCU

237. Kansas City (from Denver via New England): Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans): T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina

239. Buffalo (from Minnesota): Dane Jackson, CB, Pitt

240. New Orleans (from Houston): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State

241. Tampa (from New England via Seattle): Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple

242. Green Bay (from Baltimore): Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami

243. Tennessee: Chris Jackson, S, Marshall

244. Minnesota (from New Orleans via Cleveland via Green Bay): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana

246. Miami (from Kansas City): Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. LA Rams (from Houston)*

249. Minnesota*

250. LA Rams (from Houston)*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. N.Y. Giants*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas

181. Denver (from Washington): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

182. New England (from Indianapolis through Detroit): Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan

183. N.Y. Giants: Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

184. Carolina: Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor

185. Miami: Blake Ferguson, C, LSU

186. L.A Chargers: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

187. Cleveland (from Arizona): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland): Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern

189. Jacksonville: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

190. San Francisco (from Philadelphia via Atlanta): Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

191. N.Y. Jets: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

192. Green Bay (through Las Vegas): Jon Runyan, G, Michigan

193. Indianapolis: Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State

194. Tampa Bay: Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska

195. New England (from Denver): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

196. Philadelphia (from Chicago): Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

197. Detroit (from Indianapolis via Dallas via Miami): John Penisini, DT, Utah

198. Pittsburgh: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

199. L.A. Rams: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

200. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Philadelphia): Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss

201. Baltimore (from Minnesota via Buffalo): James Proche, WR, SMU

202. Arizona (from New England): Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

203. Minnesota (from New Orleans): Blake Brandel, G, Oregon State

204. New England (from Houston): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming

205. Minnesota: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle): Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee): Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

209. Green Bay: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana

210. Philadelphia (from San Francisco): Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

211. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets via Kansas City): Isaiah Rodgers, CB, UMass

212. Indianapolis (from New England)*: Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

213. Indianapolis (from New England)*: Jordan Glasgow, S, Michigan

214. Seattle*: Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Round 5

147. Cincinnati: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina): Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse

149. Indianapolis (from Detroit): Danny Pinter, OT, Ball State

150. N.Y. Giants: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

151. L.A. Chargers: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

152. Carolina: Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia

153. San Francisco (from Miami): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh): Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina

155. Chicago (from Minnesota through Buffalo and Cleveland): Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa

156. Washington (from San Francisco through Denver): Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State

157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

158. N.Y. Jets: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

159. New England (from Las Vegas): Justin Rohrwasser, PK, Marshall

160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Nick Harris, C, Washington

161. Tampa Bay: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle): Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

163. Chicago: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

164. Miami (from Philadelphia through Dallas): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia): Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

167. Buffalo: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

168. Philadelphia (from New England): John Hightower, WR, Boise State

169. Minnesota (from New Orleans): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota): Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

171. Houston: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

172. Detroit (from Seattle through New England): Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State

173. Chicago (from Philadelphia through Miami, Baltimore and L.A. Rams): Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

174. Tennessee: Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State

175. Green Bay: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

176. Minnesota (from San Francisco): K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

177. Kansas City: Mike Danna, DE, Michigan

178. Denver*: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

179. Dallas*: Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah

Round 4

107. Cincinnati: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

108. Washington: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

109. Las Vegas (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson

110. N.Y. Giants: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

111. Miami: Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

112. L.A. Chargers: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

113. Carolina: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame

114. Arizona: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

115. Cleveland: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

116. Jacksonville: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns University at Minnesota

117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco): D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

118. Denver: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

119. Atlanta: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

120. N.Y. Jets: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

121. Detroit: Logan Sternberg, G, Kentucky

122. Indianapolis: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

123. Dallas: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

124. Pittsburgh: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England): James Morgan, QB, Florida International

126. Houston: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

127. Philadelphia: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

128. Buffalo: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore): Cameron Clark, OT, UNC Charlotte

130. Minnesota (from New Orleans): James Lynch, DT, Baylor

131. Arizona (from Houston): Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

132. Minnesota: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

133. Seattle: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

134. Atlanta (from Baltimore): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana

136. L.A. Rams (from Miami through Green Bay): Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

138. Kansas City: L’Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech

139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England)*: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

141. Houston (from Miami): John Reid, CB, Penn State

142. Washington*: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

143. Baltimore: Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

144. Seattle*: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

145. Philadelphia*: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

146. Dallas (from Philadelphia): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Round 3

106. Baltimore*: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

105. New Orleans (from Minnesota)*: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

104. L.A. Rams*: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

103. Philadelphia*: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

102. Pittsburgh*: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

101. New England (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets)*: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

100. Las Vegas (from New England)*: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

99. N.Y. Giants*: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

98. Baltimore (through New England)*: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

97. Cleveland (from Houston)*: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

96. Kansas City: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

95. Denver (from San Francisco): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

94. Green Bay: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

93. Tennessee: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

92. Baltimore: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

91. New England (from Seattle through Houston and Las Vegas): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

90. Houston: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida – Watch highlights here

89. Minnesota: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

88. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

87. New England: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here

86. Buffalo: Zack Moss, RB, Utah – Watch highlights here

85. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

84. L.A. Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU – Watch highlights here

82. Dallas: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple

77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

76. Tampa Bay: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt – Watch highlights here

75. Detroit (from Indianapolis): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

74. New Orleans (from Cleveland): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here

73. Jacksonville: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State – Watch highlights here

72. Arizona: Josh Jones, OT, Houston – Watch highlights here

71. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers through New England): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M – Watch highlights here

70. Miami: Brandon Jones, S, Texas – Watch highlights here

69. Seattle (from Carolina): Damien Lewis, G, LSU

68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California – Watch highlights here

67. Detroit: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

66. Washington: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

65. Cincinnati: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming – Watch highlights here

Round 2

64. Carolina (from Kansas City through Seattle): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco): Willie Gay Jr. LB, Mississippi State – Watch highlights here

62. Green Bay: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – Watch highlights here

61. Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – Watch highlights here

60. New England (from Baltimore): Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan – Watch highlights here

59. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – Watch highlights here

58. Minnesota: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State – Watch highlights here

57. L.A. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida – Watch highlights here

56. Miami (from New Orleans): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama – Watch highlights here

55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State – Watch highlights here

54. Buffalo: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

53. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here

52. L.A. Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

51. Dallas: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – Watch highlights here

50. Chicago: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee – Watch highlights here

47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn – Watch highlights here

46. Denver: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU – Watch highlights here

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – Watch highlights here

41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here

40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Watch highlights here

39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State – Watch highlights here

37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne – Watch highlights here

36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – Watch highlights here

35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia – Watch highlights here

34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – Watch highlights here

33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – Watch college highlights here

Round 1

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

22. Minnesota Vikings(from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State University

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson. CB, Florida

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown. DT. Auburn

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State University

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State University

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

