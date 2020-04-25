The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL draft from the bottom to the top, see below.
For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.
Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.
2020 NFL Draft order
Round 7
215. Cincinnati: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
216. Washington: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
217. San Francisco (from Detroit): Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
218. N.Y. Giants: Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota
219. Baltimore (from Minnesota via Miami): Geno Stone, S, Iowa
220. L.A. Chargers: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
221. Carolina: Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB, FIU
222. Arizona: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
223. Jacksonville: Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
225. Minnesota (from Baltimore via N.Y. Jets): Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Arlington Hambright, G, Colorado
227. Chicago (from Philadelphia via Miami via Indianapolis): Lachavious Simmons, G, Tennessee State
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia): Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
229. Washington (from Denver): James Smith-Williams, DE, NC State
230. New England (from Atlanta): Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis
231. Dallas: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison
232. Pittsburgh: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
233. Philadelphia (from Chicago): Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford
234. L.A. Rams: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
235. Detroit (from New England via Philadelphia): Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State
236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland): Vernon Scott, S, TCU
237. Kansas City (from Denver via New England): Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans): T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina
239. Buffalo (from Minnesota): Dane Jackson, CB, Pitt
240. New Orleans (from Houston): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
241. Tampa (from New England via Seattle): Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
242. Green Bay (from Baltimore): Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami
243. Tennessee: Chris Jackson, S, Marshall
244. Minnesota (from New Orleans via Cleveland via Green Bay): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
246. Miami (from Kansas City): Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
247. N.Y. Giants*
248. LA Rams (from Houston)*
249. Minnesota*
250. LA Rams (from Houston)*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. N.Y. Giants*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
181. Denver (from Washington): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State
182. New England (from Indianapolis through Detroit): Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan
183. N.Y. Giants: Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State
184. Carolina: Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor
185. Miami: Blake Ferguson, C, LSU
186. L.A Chargers: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
187. Cleveland (from Arizona): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland): Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
189. Jacksonville: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
190. San Francisco (from Philadelphia via Atlanta): Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
191. N.Y. Jets: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
192. Green Bay (through Las Vegas): Jon Runyan, G, Michigan
193. Indianapolis: Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State
194. Tampa Bay: Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska
195. New England (from Denver): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
196. Philadelphia (from Chicago): Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
197. Detroit (from Indianapolis via Dallas via Miami): John Penisini, DT, Utah
198. Pittsburgh: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
199. L.A. Rams: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
200. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Philadelphia): Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
201. Baltimore (from Minnesota via Buffalo): James Proche, WR, SMU
202. Arizona (from New England): Evan Weaver, LB, Cal
203. Minnesota (from New Orleans): Blake Brandel, G, Oregon State
204. New England (from Houston): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming
205. Minnesota: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle): Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee): Jake Hanson, C, Oregon
209. Green Bay: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana
210. Philadelphia (from San Francisco): Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
211. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets via Kansas City): Isaiah Rodgers, CB, UMass
212. Indianapolis (from New England)*: Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
213. Indianapolis (from New England)*: Jordan Glasgow, S, Michigan
214. Seattle*: Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
Round 5
147. Cincinnati: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame
148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina): Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse
149. Indianapolis (from Detroit): Danny Pinter, OT, Ball State
150. N.Y. Giants: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
151. L.A. Chargers: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
152. Carolina: Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia
153. San Francisco (from Miami): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh): Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina
155. Chicago (from Minnesota through Buffalo and Cleveland): Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa
156. Washington (from San Francisco through Denver): Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State
157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
158. N.Y. Jets: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
159. New England (from Las Vegas): Justin Rohrwasser, PK, Marshall
160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Nick Harris, C, Washington
161. Tampa Bay: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle): Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
163. Chicago: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
164. Miami (from Philadelphia through Dallas): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia): Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
167. Buffalo: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
168. Philadelphia (from New England): John Hightower, WR, Boise State
169. Minnesota (from New Orleans): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota): Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech
171. Houston: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
172. Detroit (from Seattle through New England): Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
173. Chicago (from Philadelphia through Miami, Baltimore and L.A. Rams): Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
174. Tennessee: Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State
175. Green Bay: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
176. Minnesota (from San Francisco): K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
177. Kansas City: Mike Danna, DE, Michigan
178. Denver*: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
179. Dallas*: Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah
Round 4
107. Cincinnati: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
108. Washington: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
109. Las Vegas (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson
110. N.Y. Giants: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
111. Miami: Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
112. L.A. Chargers: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
113. Carolina: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
114. Arizona: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah
115. Cleveland: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
116. Jacksonville: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns University at Minnesota
117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco): D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina
118. Denver: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
119. Atlanta: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
120. N.Y. Jets: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
121. Detroit: Logan Sternberg, G, Kentucky
122. Indianapolis: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
123. Dallas: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
124. Pittsburgh: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England): James Morgan, QB, Florida International
126. Houston: Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
127. Philadelphia: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson
128. Buffalo: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore): Cameron Clark, OT, UNC Charlotte
130. Minnesota (from New Orleans): James Lynch, DT, Baylor
131. Arizona (from Houston): Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU
132. Minnesota: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
133. Seattle: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
134. Atlanta (from Baltimore): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
136. L.A. Rams (from Miami through Green Bay): Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
138. Kansas City: L’Jarius Sneed, S, Louisiana Tech
139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England)*: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
141. Houston (from Miami): John Reid, CB, Penn State
142. Washington*: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
143. Baltimore: Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan
144. Seattle*: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
145. Philadelphia*: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
146. Dallas (from Philadelphia): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
Round 3
106. Baltimore*: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State
105. New Orleans (from Minnesota)*: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
104. L.A. Rams*: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
103. Philadelphia*: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
102. Pittsburgh*: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte
101. New England (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets)*: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
100. Las Vegas (from New England)*: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
99. N.Y. Giants*: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut
98. Baltimore (through New England)*: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
97. Cleveland (from Houston)*: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
96. Kansas City: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
95. Denver (from San Francisco): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
94. Green Bay: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
93. Tennessee: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
92. Baltimore: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
91. New England (from Seattle through Houston and Las Vegas): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
90. Houston: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida – Watch highlights here
89. Minnesota: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
88. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
87. New England: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here
86. Buffalo: Zack Moss, RB, Utah – Watch highlights here
85. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
84. L.A. Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama – Watch highlights here
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU – Watch highlights here
82. Dallas: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple
77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
76. Tampa Bay: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt – Watch highlights here
75. Detroit (from Indianapolis): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
74. New Orleans (from Cleveland): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here
73. Jacksonville: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State – Watch highlights here
72. Arizona: Josh Jones, OT, Houston – Watch highlights here
71. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers through New England): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M – Watch highlights here
70. Miami: Brandon Jones, S, Texas – Watch highlights here
69. Seattle (from Carolina): Damien Lewis, G, LSU
68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California – Watch highlights here
67. Detroit: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
66. Washington: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
65. Cincinnati: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming – Watch highlights here
Round 2
64. Carolina (from Kansas City through Seattle): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco): Willie Gay Jr. LB, Mississippi State – Watch highlights here
62. Green Bay: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – Watch highlights here
61. Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU – Watch highlights here
60. New England (from Baltimore): Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan – Watch highlights here
59. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor – Watch highlights here
58. Minnesota: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State – Watch highlights here
57. L.A. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida – Watch highlights here
56. Miami (from New Orleans): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama – Watch highlights here
55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State – Watch highlights here
54. Buffalo: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
53. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma – Watch highlights here
52. L.A. Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
51. Dallas: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama – Watch highlights here
50. Chicago: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee – Watch highlights here
47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn – Watch highlights here
46. Denver: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU – Watch highlights here
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – Watch highlights here
41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here
40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Watch highlights here
39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette
38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State – Watch highlights here
37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne – Watch highlights here
36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – Watch highlights here
35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia – Watch highlights here
34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – Watch highlights here
33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – Watch college highlights here
Round 1
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech
26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
22. Minnesota Vikings(from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State University
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson. CB, Florida
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown. DT. Auburn
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State University
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State University
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
