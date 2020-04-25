The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. Rounds 2 and 3 will air on Friday, while rounds 4-7 are on Saturday. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL Draft order, see below.

For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, the 2020 Draft will instead be held virtually. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.

Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.

2020 NFL Draft order

Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, OSU

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, OSU

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, OSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Editor’s Note: Make a difference this Draft, and unite in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Join the NFL’s #DRAFTATHON and donate now!

Round 2

33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

46. Denver: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

50. Chicago: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

51. Dallas: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

52. L.A. Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

53. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

54. Buffalo: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

56. Miami (from New Orleans): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

57. L.A. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

58. Minnesota: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

59. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

60. New England (from Baltimore): Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

61. Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

62. Green Bay: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco): Willie Gay Jr. LB, Mississippi State

64. Carolina (from Kansas City through Seattle): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Round 3

65. Cincinnati: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

66. Washington: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

67. Detroit: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame

68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California

69. Seattle (from Carolina): Damien Lewis, G, LSU

70. Miami: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

71. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers through New England): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

72. Arizona: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

73. Jacksonville: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

74. New Orleans (from Cleveland): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

75. Detroit (from Indianapolis): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

76. Tampa Bay: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple

79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

82. Dallas: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

84. L.A. Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

85. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

86. Buffalo: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

87. New England: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

88. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

89. Minnesota: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

90. Houston: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida

91. New England (from Seattle through Houston and Las Vegas): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

92. Baltimore: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

93. Tennessee: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

94. Green Bay: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

95. Denver (from San Francisco): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

96. Kansas City: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

97. Cleveland (from Houston)*: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

98. Baltimore (through New England)*: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

99. N.Y. Giants*: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

100. Las Vegas (from New England)*: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

101. New England (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets)*: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

102. Pittsburgh*: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

103. Philadelphia*: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

104. L.A. Rams*: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

105. New Orleans (from Minnesota)*: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

106. Baltimore*: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. N.Y. Giants

111. Houston (from Miami)

112. L.A. Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco)

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. N.Y. Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England)

126. L.A. Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore)

130. Minnesota (from New Orleans)

131. Arizona (from Houston)

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Atlanta (from Baltimore)

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)

136. Miami (from Green Bay)

137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver)

138. Kansas City

139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England)*

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Atlanta*

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina)

149. Indianapolis (from Detroit)

150. N.Y. Giants

151. L.A. Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)

155. Minnesota (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

156. San Francisco (from Denver)

157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta)

158. N.Y. Jets

159. New England (from Las Vegas)

160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis)

161. Tampa Bay

162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle)

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia (from New England)

169. Minnesota (from New Orleans)

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)

171. Houston

172. Las Vegas (from Detroit through Seattle and New England)

173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. Minnesota (from San Francisco)

177. Kansas City

178. Denver*

179. Dallas*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver (from Washington)

182. Indianapolis (from Detroit)

183. N.Y. Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. L.A Chargers

187. Cleveland (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

191. N.Y. Jets

192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England (from Denver)

196. Chicago

197. Detroit (from Dallas through Miami and Indianapolis)

198. Pittsburgh

199. L.A. Rams

200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)

201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

202. Arizona (from New England)

203. Minnesota (from New Orleans)

204. New England (from Houston)

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England*

213. New England*

214. Seattle*

Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco (from Detroit)

218. N.Y. Giants

219. Minnesota (from Miami)

220. L.A. Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)

229. Washington (from Denver)

230. New England (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. L.A. Rams

235. Detroit (from Philadelphia through New England)

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

237. Tennessee (from New England through Denver)

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Buffalo (from Minnesota)

240. Houston

241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle through New England)

242. Green Bay (from Baltimore)

243. Tennessee

244. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Cleveland and New Orleans)

245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco)

246. Miami (from Kansas City)

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. Houston*

249. Minnesota*

250. Houston*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. N.Y. Giants*