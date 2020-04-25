The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. Rounds 2 and 3 will air on Friday, while rounds 4-7 are on Saturday. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL Draft order, see below.
For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, the 2020 Draft will instead be held virtually. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.
Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.
2020 NFL Draft order
Round 1
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, OSU
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, OSU
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, OSU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
22. Minnesota (from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Round 2
33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette
40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU
45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
46. Denver: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee
49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
50. Chicago: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
51. Dallas: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
52. L.A. Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
53. Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
54. Buffalo: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
56. Miami (from New Orleans): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
57. L.A. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
58. Minnesota: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
59. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle): Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
60. New England (from Baltimore): Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
61. Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
62. Green Bay: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco): Willie Gay Jr. LB, Mississippi State
64. Carolina (from Kansas City through Seattle): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
Round 3
65. Cincinnati: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
66. Washington: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
67. Detroit: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame
68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California
69. Seattle (from Carolina): Damien Lewis, G, LSU
70. Miami: Brandon Jones, S, Texas
71. Baltimore (from L.A. Chargers through New England): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
72. Arizona: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
73. Jacksonville: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
74. New Orleans (from Cleveland): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
75. Detroit (from Indianapolis): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
76. Tampa Bay: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
77. Denver: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
78. Atlanta: Matt Hennessey, C, Temple
79. N.Y. Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
80. Las Vegas: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
82. Dallas: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
84. L.A. Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama
85. Indianapolis (from Philadelphia through Detroit): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
86. Buffalo: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
87. New England: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
88. Cleveland (from New Orleans): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
89. Minnesota: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
90. Houston: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida
91. New England (from Seattle through Houston and Las Vegas): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
92. Baltimore: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
93. Tennessee: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
94. Green Bay: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
95. Denver (from San Francisco): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
96. Kansas City: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
97. Cleveland (from Houston)*: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
98. Baltimore (through New England)*: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
99. N.Y. Giants*: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut
100. Las Vegas (from New England)*: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
101. New England (from Seattle through N.Y. Jets)*: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
102. Pittsburgh*: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte
103. Philadelphia*: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
104. L.A. Rams*: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
105. New Orleans (from Minnesota)*: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
106. Baltimore*: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. N.Y. Giants
111. Houston (from Miami)
112. L.A. Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco)
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. N.Y. Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England)
126. L.A. Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore)
130. Minnesota (from New Orleans)
131. Arizona (from Houston)
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Atlanta (from Baltimore)
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)
136. Miami (from Green Bay)
137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver)
138. Kansas City
139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England)*
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Atlanta*
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina)
149. Indianapolis (from Detroit)
150. N.Y. Giants
151. L.A. Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)
155. Minnesota (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
156. San Francisco (from Denver)
157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta)
158. N.Y. Jets
159. New England (from Las Vegas)
160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis)
161. Tampa Bay
162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle)
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia (from New England)
169. Minnesota (from New Orleans)
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)
171. Houston
172. Las Vegas (from Detroit through Seattle and New England)
173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. Minnesota (from San Francisco)
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver (from Washington)
182. Indianapolis (from Detroit)
183. N.Y. Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. L.A Chargers
187. Cleveland (from Arizona)
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
191. N.Y. Jets
192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England (from Denver)
196. Chicago
197. Detroit (from Dallas through Miami and Indianapolis)
198. Pittsburgh
199. L.A. Rams
200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
202. Arizona (from New England)
203. Minnesota (from New Orleans)
204. New England (from Houston)
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco (from Detroit)
218. N.Y. Giants
219. Minnesota (from Miami)
220. L.A. Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)
225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)
229. Washington (from Denver)
230. New England (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. L.A. Rams
235. Detroit (from Philadelphia through New England)
236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
237. Tennessee (from New England through Denver)
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Buffalo (from Minnesota)
240. Houston
241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle through New England)
242. Green Bay (from Baltimore)
243. Tennessee
244. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Cleveland and New Orleans)
245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco)
246. Miami (from Kansas City)
247. N.Y. Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. N.Y. Giants*