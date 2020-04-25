2020 Jets draft picks: New York’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The New York Jets address a glaring need with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting Louisville OT Mekhi Becton. The three-year starter is a safe option for a Jets offense that is looking to protect their young QB and improve on the 52 sacks they allowed in the 2019 season, the fourth most in the league.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 11: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Round 2, pick 59: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Round 3, pick 68: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

Round 3, pick 79: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

