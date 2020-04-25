2020 Dolphins draft picks: Miami’s Round 4-7 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa becomes the second quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins used their fifth overall pick to nab what they hope will be their future franchise quarterback. Knowing that Tagovailoa would need protection, the Dolphins drafted OT Austin Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick.

Despite already having a loaded backfield, Miami used its final first-round pick to add to its defensive arsenal with CB Noah Igbinoghene, making the Dolphins an even more dangerous man-to-man team.

The second day proved fruitful for Miami’s defense, with the acquisition of Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones. The Dolphins also added Robert Hunt, an offensive lineman who adds power to a line that has proven to be one of Miami’s weaknesses. Davis will reunite with his former QB, Tagovailoa, providing hearty defense to the defensive line, while Jones will strengthen the secondary with his versatility and consistency.

Round 1, pick 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Round 1, pick 18: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Round 1, pick 30: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Round 2, pick 39: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 2, pick 56: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Round 3, pick 70: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

Round 4, pick 111 (from Texans): Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

