Chargers draft picks 2020: Los Angeles’ Round 1 selections, full draft order

Oregon’s Justin Herbert becomes the third quarterback taken in just six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 pick. The Chargers, like a few other teams, are looking for a franchise QB and are hoping that Herbert will fit the bill. LA traded up with the Patriots for the 23rd overall pick and grabbed linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Round 1, pick 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Round 1, pick 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

